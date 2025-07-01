Congress launches online grievance portal in Assam to flag governance failures

The Opposition Congress in Assam on Monday launched an online public grievance portal — Assam Justice — aimed at addressing public complaints and drawing the attention of the state government for prompt resolution.

The platform, accessible at https://assamjustice.com, was launched at Rajiv Bhawan by Congress legislature party leader and leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia, in the presence of party leaders and workers, including Mira Borthakur and Jakir Hussain Sikdar.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Saikia said: “Through this portal, anybody can raise a complaint on any issue involving public good. These grievances will be conveyed to the state government or concerned departments for resolution through the office of the Leader of the Opposition.”

The launch comes ahead of next year’s Assembly elections, expected between April and May.

“This initiative is part of our public outreach, inspired by the vision of our central leadership — Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi — to give voice to the people and hold the government accountable. The portal will act as a bridge between the public and the Opposition. Citizens can raise issues related to local governance, public health, mid-day meals, and roads. It will also expose the gap between government promises and actual delivery.”

Party insiders said the portal was an initiative of Saikia and was ready by April, but he waited for the “right time” to launch it due to reports of an imminent change in state party leadership. In May, the AICC appointed Gaurav Gogoi as PCC president, replacing Bhupen Kumar Borah.

Saikia, a three-time MLA and son of former chief minister Hiteswar Saikia, played a key role in the transition, sources said. Congress has been out of power in Assam since 2016.

Describing the portal as a platform to protect public rights, promote transparency, and ensure accountability, the PCC said it would focus particularly on highlighting irregularities in the Panchayati Raj system.

Saikia reiterated that the portal is not just for complaints but aims to document governance failures and expose the shortcomings of the state government.