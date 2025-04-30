Three NSCN cadres allegedly demanding extortion money from NHAI, killed in Assam shootout

At least three suspected NSCN cadres, who entered Assam allegedly to demand extortion money from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), were killed in an encounter with security forces in Dima Hasao district on Tuesday, officers said.

A cache of arms and ammunition were also recovered from their possession by the special units of the state police and Assam Rifles who conducted a search for the militants for around 60 hours.

Senior officers of Assam Police headquarters told PTI that the encounter took place at a place between N Kubin and Herakilo under Haflong police station limits after the NSCN cadres came from Nagaland.

“Acting on a tip-off about the presence of the militants, a joint team of Assam Police and central forces launched an operation in the area. Once face-to-face, a heavy exchange of fire between the security team and militants ensued,” a top officer said.

In the gunfight, which lasted for 3-4 hours, three militants were killed on the spot, he added.

“We have recovered two AK-47 rifles, one pistol and a cache of ammunition from the spot,” another senior officer said.

He said the area is slightly interior and further details are awaited.

“We have initiated an investigation and launched a manhunt to nab their accomplices,” the officer said.

Issuing a press release later, Assam Police chief public relations officer said a faction of NSCN had given an extortion letter to the NHAI, which was implementing the Golden Quadrilateral project in Dima Hasao.

Based on a tip-off, a search operation was launched by Assam Police special units and Assam Rifles in the evening of Saturday, he added.

After almost 60 hours of searching, the security team came across the armed group, which fired on the government forces, the CPRO said.

The security team, comprising three companies, also retaliated against the attack and there was a heavy exchange of fire, which lasted for several hours.

“Search of the area led to the discovery of three bodies. The deceased are suspected to belong to some faction of NSCN,” the release said.

Another official said there was a possibility of the presence of more militants considering the prolonged encounter and heavy firing from their side.

“The search operation is still on and we will be able to tell details later,” he added.

An official of the civil administration told PTI that local people are unhappy about the fact that NSCN militants came to Assam to extort money while its prime operational area is Nagaland.

“Dima Hasao is a peaceful district and nobody wants any sort of disturbance or bloodbath here,” he said on condition of anonymity.