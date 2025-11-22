Sikkim reviews roadwork progress, targets December reopening of Chungthang-Lachen route

Sikkim chief secretary R Telang on Saturday instructed all departments to ensure that the Chungthang-Lachen axis in Mangan district is reopened by December.

Telang issued the directive while chairing a review meeting at the Tashiling secretariat.

He emphasised that all departments and implementing agencies must work in unison to remove bottlenecks without delay and ensure that the crucial road stretch is restored within the targeted timeframe.

Senior officers of the 27 Mountain Division, the Border Roads Organisation, the Roads and Bridges Department and the Land Revenue Department attended the meeting, along with the district collectors of Gangtok and Mangan.

Officials briefed the chief secretary on the progress of road restoration, bridge repairs and landslide clearance along the Dikchu Mangan and Chungthang Lachen stretches.

Updates were also provided on various other BRO works currently underway across the state.

The construction of a bridge over the Taram Chu has entered its final stage and is expected to be completed by December 2025.

Officials said its completion will enable the full reopening of the Chungthang-Lachen axis.