IT skill training boost for Assam universities, students to get placement-ready programs

The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), Guwahati, has tied up with three universities in Assam to offer skill training and internship to students in cyber security and related domains.

The NIELIT on Thursday signed three separate MoUs with Pragjyotispur University, Girijananda Choudhury University and the KKHSOU to start skilling courses in IT, electronics and bioinformatics.

The NIELIT is a premier institution under the Union ministry of electronics & information Technology (MeitY), playing a key role strengthening the country’s digital ecosystem through skilling, cybersecurity capacity building, digital forensics, emerging technologies, and technical education.

The MoUs were signed on the last day of a conference on “Cyber Security, Digital Forensics and Intelligence” at the Gauhati University where cyber security experts mooted, among others, “investment in better tools, training and cyber defence systems”. The speakers also maintained “that strong digital forensics also improves military readiness and response”.

A statement issued by NIELIT Guwahati said: “NIELIT’s industry aligned courses in cyber security, AI, cloud computing, semiconductor design and packaging, bioinformatics... A study centre will be opened at Pragjyotishpur University for making the students placement ready.”

A NIELIT official said the MoUs with the three universities are for a period of two years and its objective is to make college and university students” aware about cyber security and related domains”.

The two-day event at GU was organised by NIELIT Assam and Nagaland under the MeitY in association with Assam Police and Gauhati University, and supported by the Assam government’s IT department and The United Service Institution of India.

Speaking at the valedictory event on Thursday, NIELIT director-general M.M. Tripathi said that India needs skilled manpower to tackle cyber forensic and security issues.

The conference was attended by 30 speakers from the industry, defence, law enforcement, academia, and global technology organisations. Over 300 delegates joined the programme.