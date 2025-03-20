Rs 7,714 crore boost for Mizoram: New railway bridge near Sairang sets stage for better connectivity

In a boost to Mizoram's infrastructure, a newly constructed bridge near Sairang in Aizawl has been announced, marking a step toward enhanced connectivity in the region.

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw posted about the milestone on social media, lauding it as "a major flip for connectivity in the region."

The bridge is expected to enhance the efficiency of transporting people and goods, reducing travel time, and facilitating access to remote areas.

The newly constructed railway bridge near Sairang, Aizawl. (Screengrab)

Given the hilly and challenging terrain of the region, such infrastructural advancements are crucial for the unimpeded movement of people and goods.

The bridge is anticipated to create additional economic opportunities, providing local traders, business people, and farmers with improved routes for transporting goods.

K. Vanlalvena, a member of parliament representing the Rajya Sabha, highlighted the progress of an impressive 51.38-km broad gauge railway line stretching from the Bairabi border of Assam to Sairang, near Aizawl.

According to the Times of India, the project is expected to be inaugurated in July 2025, with Rs 7,714 crore already spent out of the projected cost of Rs 8,215 crore.

The railway line will feature four stations: Sairang-Sihhmui, Mualkhang, Kawnpui, and Hortoki.

This development is part of the efforts to improve infrastructure in the north east and Kashmir, including various railway projects aimed at better linking these regions with the rest of India.

A view of Chenab Rail Bridge, the world's highest railway bridge, in Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI)

One of the most discussed projects was the Chenab Rail Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir, which stands as the world's highest railway bridge. Located between Bakkal and Kauri in the Reasi district, the bridge spans 1,315 meters and soars 359 meters above the Chenab River, surpassing the height of the Eiffel Tower.