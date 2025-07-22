Mizoram debuts diaspora portal to connect with global Mizo community

The Mizoram government on Monday launched a portal — Mizo DiasporaHub — to “connect” Mizos living in different parts of the world.

Chief minister Lalduhoma launched the portal, developed by the Mizo Diaspora Cell in collaboration with LushAITech, at the Aijal Club in Aizawl.

The newly created cell is under the Chief Minister’s Office.

Lalduhoma emphasised that strong and sustained engagement with Mizo communities abroad was vital, and through this platform, “the government aims to strengthen those bonds”.

He said the ZPM-headed state government was ready to extend help to those in need, especially in difficult situations abroad.

The Mizo Diaspora Cell will coordinate support and maintain connections with Mizos living outside Mizoram as well as India, he said, while urging all Mizo welfare associations and groups around the world to register on the portal and make use of its features.

The portal, now available on the Google Play Store, Apple App Store and as a web version, will facilitate the welfare associations to communicate with each other and access helpful tools, which will aid in collective action and better coordination.

Vanlaldina Fanai, chairman of the Diaspora Cell, said it was formed on June 11, 2024, and its initial mandate was to track and respond to challenges faced by Mizos abroad.

Fanai highlighted the difficulties many face when migrating through irregular channels or falling prey to exploitation, while mooting responsible migration and closer ties with

the homeland.

The portal will serve as a central hub where users can locate welfare associations, identify gathering locations, find contact information of office-bearers, and even use AI-enabled features such as automatic translation and SOS alerts.

The Mizo DiasporaHub is now open for registration by welfare associations, and individual registration will begin soon.