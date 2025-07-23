Plea to PM Modi on Kuki militant groups' removal from Naga ancestral territories

A Manipur-based Naga organisation has submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the “broader Naga communities” of the strife-hit state, demanding the immediate dismantling of Suspension of Operations (SoO) camps and eviction of Kuki militant groups from Naga ancestral territories.

The demand comes amid an ongoing blockade on the movement of Kuki-Zo people through Naga-inhabited areas.

In the memorandum to Modi on Monday, the Foothills Naga Coordination Committee (FNCC), which has restricted Kuki-Zo movement since July 18, expressed its “unequivocal opposition to the continued presence, and reported relocation, of Suspension of Operations camps belonging to Kuki militant groups within and around Naga ancestral territories”.

The tripartite SoO pact was signed in 2008 between the Centre, the Manipur government and 25 Kuki militant groups.

“We issue this appeal not in protest but as a clear warning that the persistence of such camps and the flawed SoO agreement represents a direct threat to communal harmony, constitutional order, and national security,” the memorandum said, adding that no SoO camps — existing or proposed — would be accepted in Naga areas without prior knowledge and consent.

The FNCC said regions like Kharam Vaiphei and Kotlen were historically part of Naga ancestral territories and any attempt to impose camps there would be treated as “an act of aggression” likely to provoke unrest. “If the government proceeds, it shall bear full responsibility for consequences, possibly worse than the tragic turmoil of May 3, 2023,” it added.

The memorandum alleged that SoO camps were now functioning as bases for Kuki militant expansion and intimidation. Despite repeated violations, the pact continued to be renewed annually “without accountability”. The FNCC cited 19 “verifiable violations” since 2023.

The committee demanded the dismantling of SoO camps near Naga areas, permanent abrogation of SoO agreements with violating groups, immediate cessation of the German-Tiger road construction and a high-level inquiry into SoO violations, followed by legal action.

The FNCC also warned against any separate Kuki administration encroaching upon Naga territories.

The Kuki-Zo Council appealed for lifting the blockade, citing safety concerns after the May 3 conflict made Meitei-dominated areas inaccessible.