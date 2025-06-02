Rain-induced flood, landslides continue to disrupt life in Northeast as toll hits 29

Rain-induced flood and landslides continued to disrupt life in the Northeast with the Centre extending help to four states to “tackle any situation”.

The death toll in the floods and landslides have climbed to 29 since May 29, including 8 in Assam, 10 in Arunachal Pradesh, 6 in Meghalaya, 4 in Mizoram and one in Sikkim.

Most areas in Manipur’s capital Imphal were inundated on Sunday while Mizoram has reported as many as landslides in 211 locations leading to collapse of 60 houses and 83 road blockages across the state. The Met office has warned of inclement weather till June 4.

Union home minister Amit Shah spoke to the chief ministers of Assam, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh besides the governor of Manipur on the “ongoing heavy rainfall in their states” while assuring them of every possible help to tackle any situation.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday rescued 14 persons stranded in the middle of the swollen Bomjir river in Lower Dibang Valley of Arunachal Pradesh. “The operation was undertaken by Mi-17 helicopter,” an Army official said.

Assam

Altogether 14 of 35 districts of Assam have been affected by flood, the State Disaster Management Authority said on Sunday. Besides the five landslides deaths in Kamrup Metro district reported on Sunday, two deaths were reported from Golaghat district and one from Lakhimpur district. As a precautionary measure, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has partially cancelled four train services between June 1 and June 4 in south Assam.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh — Kibitoo (17cm), Hayuliang (15cm), Kalaktang (10cm) — may lead to a sharp rise in river levels downstream.

“Assam is already witnessing intense rain in Silchar (42cm), Karimganj (35cm), Hailakandi (30cm) and in nearby areas. People in low-lying and riverbank areas are advised to stay alert and follow local advisories. Stay safe, stay prepared,” Sarma said.

Five districts have been affected by urban flood. Recurring flash flood and waterlogging in Guwahati has seen local residents criticise the state administration, with members of the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad burning the effigy of urban affairs minister Jayanta Malla Baruah on Sunday, seeking an end to the problem.

Baruah held a review with the Kamrup (Metro) district administration, Guwahati municipal corporation (GMC) and other concerned departments to assess the ongoing relief measures and enhance preparedness for artificial flooding caused by incessant rainfall in Guwahati.

Each GMC ward commissioner has been directed to appoint 10 volunteers designated as “Nagar Bandhu” or “Apada Mitra”. These volunteers will work alongside ward-level disaster response teams, Gao-Burhas and Mandals during emergencies.

Manipur

Heavy rain over the past three days in Manipur has affected a population of 3,802 people from 3,275 localities in the state. Most areas in Imphal city remained under water with the Imphal and Iril rivers breaching embankments in multiple locations.

The Army and Assam Rifles personnel rescued around 800 persons from Imphal East and Imphal West districts under “Operation Jal Rahat-2” launched on Saturday.

Senapati district administration has announced closure of educational institutions on Monday and Tuesday because of the incessant rainfall.

Mizoram

Mizoram has witnessed landslides in 211 locations leading to the death of four persons since Friday.

Mizoram chief minister Lalduhoma on Sunday held a high-level review meeting to assess various disasters currently affecting the state.

Arunachal Pradesh

Rainfall-induced landslides in Arunachal Pradesh’s Mechuka Valley in Shi Yomi district has disrupted the border town’s connectivity. Multiple blockages were also reported from Kra Daadi district in the frontier state, affecting traffic on key routes.

Ten people have been killed in Arunachal Pradesh since Friday, nine of them in landslides.

Meghalaya

Since May 29, six people have been killed in Meghalaya due to heavy rainfall, which also led to the damage of at least 37 houses. Two landslides were reported on Sunday in Ri Bhoi district. West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills and Eastern West Khasi Hills have also been affected.