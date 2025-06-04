Protests against removal of Free Movement Regime with Myanmar, fencing along international border

Government offices in the Naga-inhabited hill districts of Manipur remained paralysed for the second consecutive day on Tuesday due to a 48-hour office picketing called by the All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur (ANSAM).

The protest is against the Centre’s move to scrap the Free Movement Regime (FMR) with Myanmar and begin fencing along the international border.

A senior member of the United Naga Council (UNC), the apex body of the Nagas in Manipur, said that work was disrupted across Senapati, Tamenglong, Ukhrul and Chandel districts. The protest has been endorsed by other Naga-based student and civil society organisations.

Tension flared in Senapati when the vehicle of the district superintendent of police (SP) was overturned following an altercation between picketers and the police chief. However, the situation was brought under control, officials said.

Several government offices and banks were locked by protesters on Monday, affecting services across the region.

Opposition to the Centre’s decisions on the FMR and border fencing has been simmering across Manipur, Nagaland and Mizoram ever since the changes were announced in 2023 to curb cross-border smuggling and infiltration. Civil society groups, including the UNC and ANSAM, have submitted memorandums demanding a rollback. Kuki-Zo groups have also expressed their opposition.

India shares a 1,643-km-long border with Myanmar, with segments running through Manipur (398km), Mizoram (510km), Arunachal Pradesh (520km) and Nagaland (215km). Fencing work is currently underway in Manipur’s Chandel and Tengnoupal districts.

The FMR, which allowed people living near the border to travel up to 16km into each other’s territory without a visa, has now been curtailed. From December 2023, the limit was reduced to 10km, subject to a border pass. These changes have angered local communities with cross-border ethnic ties.

In a statement, ANSAM said: “Time and again, we have asserted that the sealing of the border and scrapping of FMR is unacceptable and has triggered a human crisis. At our Presidential Council meeting on May 12, 2025, it was unanimously resolved to take democratic actions, including halting border fencing and restoring the FMR.”

The group warned that any individual or entity assisting in the transportation, supply, or storage of materials for the fencing would be held accountable for consequences.

Govt meetings

Amid the protests, Manipur governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Union home secretary Govind Mohan chaired high-level review meetings in Imphal on Monday. The meetings focused on relief and rehabilitation for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), the law and order situation, and the border fencing issue.

“The review meetings also deliberated on the progress of the border fencing along the Indo-Myanmar border. Maintenance of public order and developmental efforts were highlights of the discussions,” an official statement said.

Among those who attended the meeting were Intelligence Bureau director Tapan Kumar Deka, joint secretary (North East) in the ministry of home affairs, the state chief secretary, the security advisor, the commissioner (Home), district deputy commissioners, and other senior officials.