Pressure mounts on Nagaland government as teacher regularisation deadline nears

The Combined Technical Association of Nagaland (CTAN) and the Nagaland NET Qualified Forum (NNQF), spearheading protests against the Nagaland government’s move to regularise 147 college teachers and librarians, have set a Monday afternoon deadline for the administration to revoke its decision or face intensified agitation.

The two organisations met higher education minister T. Imna Along for about two-and-a-half hours on Saturday—their third meeting since Monday—where it was decided that the December 17 cabinet order regularising the 147 posts would be revoked, and the five-member committee formed on April 21 to examine the issue would be dissolved.

In a joint statement issued on Saturday, CTAN and NNQF asserted that if formal written confirmation of the revocation and the committee’s dissolution is not received by Monday afternoon, “the ongoing agitation will be escalated beyond the level of the previous four days”.

A CTAN office-bearer said the education minister had verbally assured them on Thursday of steps towards revocation, which led them to suspend Friday’s protest in expectation of a formal order. However, no official notification was issued.

Sticking to their demand for revocation—arguing the regularisation was done “without following due process, including non-advertisement of posts”—the two organisations agreed to Saturday’s talks after an invitation from the minister.

The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF)’s seven-day ultimatum to the government, issued last Monday, also expires on Monday. The NSF has warned of a “sustained democratic agitation” if the decision is not reversed.