Political rift deepens as Biren Singh and Conrad Sangma clash over Manipur crisis

Former Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh on Monday questioned Meghalaya chief minister and NPP president Conrad K. Sangma’s understanding of the challenges faced by the strife-hit state, prompting a sharp response from a “surprised” state NPP unit.

Biren flagged two issues in a long post on X – the advocacy for smaller states by Conrad’s late father and former Lok Sabha Speaker P.A. Sangma, and then questioned Conrad’s understanding of Manipur’s challenges, which triggered the ongoing unrest.

Biren posted an old 43-second video of P.A. Sangma speaking in the Lok Sabha in 2014, favouring the creation of smaller states.

In the video, P.A. Sangma is heard saying: “I think we must go for smaller states. I am in favour of smaller states... There are many areas where there is a demand for separate states. In our eastern region, for example, or the Northeastern region (there is a) demand for separate states — Gorkhaland, Kamtapur, Bodoland, Karbi Anglong, Garoland, Dimasa, Kukiland. So many demands are there.”

It is not known what triggered the post from Singh, but ties between the two leaders have been strained since the National People’s Party (NPP) withdrew support for the Biren Singh-led BJP government on November 17 last year, sources said.

In his post on X, Biren said: “The late Shri P.A. Sangma once advocated for dividing the Northeast into smaller states along ethnic lines, a dangerous idea that threatened the unity of our nation. Today, we are seeing similar attempts to interfere in Manipur’s internal affairs to destabilise the state. Manipur’s situation is unique.”

“This state is home to several small, vulnerable indigenous communities, whose protection necessitated the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP). The present crisis is not political at its core... After years of effort to safeguard our indigenous populations, we have begun to make real progress such as the implementation of ILP, a hard-won achievement.”

Biren then asked: “Shri @SangmaConrad should know that the violence was not spontaneous; it was instigated by those who feel threatened and insecure by this kind of progress (under BJP-led government). Does Mr Conrad Sangma know that Manipur had already initiated border fencing? That the Free Movement Regime (FMR) is now strictly regulated? Has he noticed the alarming rise in unrecognised villages within Manipur’s borders?”

Insinuating Sangma was meddling in Manipur’s affairs without naming him, Biren said: “It must be noted that when Manipur was facing these serious challenges, others refrained from interfering in our internal affairs. The same courtesy was expected, yet some chose a different path, one driven by narrow interests rather than genuine concern... Manipur’s experiences should serve as a lesson, not a platform for political posturing.”

Biren ended his post thus: “Manipur is home to 32 indigenous tribes whose identities, cultures, and way of life deserve protection. Refrain from encouraging illegal immigrants or interfering in matters that threaten this delicate balance. The people of Manipur have endured enough. Let us live in peace.”

Conrad, NPP reaction

Conrad also responded through a post on X: “It’s unfortunate that @NBirenSingh ji has dragged the name of (L) Shri P. A. Sangma ji. Sangma ji has always fought for the people of the Northeast, was a strong advocate for different issues and rights of the people of the Northeast,” he said.

Conrad added: “At this time, everyone’s efforts should be towards the restoration of peace and harmony in Manipur and not indulge in political posturing. We all have to work together. I once again appeal to everyone to work for the betterment of the people of Manipur. This is what (L) P A Sangma ji would have wanted.”

The state NPP president and former state deputy chief minister, Yumnam Joykumar Singh, told The Telegraph that Biren’s post took them by surprise.

Joykumar said: “We have never demanded smaller states. We want Manipur’s territorial integrity to remain intact. We don’t know the reason for the post but we view it as an attempt to malign the NPP by projecting we are favouring Kuki-Zos’ demand for separation from Manipur.”

“But it will be a futile attempt. He (Biren) is afraid that we will do well in the next Assembly elections,” he added.