NSCN (IM) accuses Centre of ‘suppressing Naga voices’ after travel ban on rights defender

The National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isak-Muivah) on Thursday accused the Centre of suppressing Naga voices by allegedly restricting the international travel of Naga human rights defender Neingulo Krome.

In a strongly-worded statement, the NSCN (IM) claimed the incident “once again exposed India’s suppressive and oppressive nature targeting the Naga indigenous peoples from going outside India to interact with the other indigenous peoples

of Asia.”

The controversy erupted after the Hague-based Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organisation (UNPO) flagged the development in an April 16 statement. It said Krome, secretary general of the Naga People’s Movement for Human Rights (NPMHR), was prevented from boarding a flight to Kathmandu on April 7, reportedly from Delhi.

NSCN (IM), engaged in a peace process with the Centre since 1997, alleged that such acts reflect a larger strategy to stifle Naga assertion. “No doubt, Government of India is desperately trying to stop the Nagas from rightfully propagating themselves as a distinct people with their own historical and political identity,” the statement said.

Krome was travelling to attend a conference organised by the Thailand-based Asia Indigenous Peoples Pact (AIPP) and to access medical treatment, according to UNPO. He was stopped at the airport and informed that his passport had been cancelled without any explanation.

The NPMHR, formed in 1978, is the first rights-based organisation representing Nagas. Krome is a veteran activist known for championing indigenous rights across Asia.

“This marks a continuation of restrictions imposed on his movement in 2020 and exemplifies a broader trend of curbs on civil society and indigenous rights defenders in India,” UNPO said, calling the move a “serious infringement” of fundamental rights.

AIPP also issued a statement condemning the “repeated and unjustified” travel restrictions imposed on Krome. “Most recently, on April 7, he was denied travel to Kathmandu without explanation. In 2020, a similar incident occurred in Kolkata where he was bluntly told, ‘You cannot travel,’” it said. In the latest incident, officials even refused to offload his checked-in luggage, AIPP alleged.

The group urged Indian authorities to clarify the legal basis of the travel ban, end harassment of indigenous defenders, and ensure

accountability for the officials involved.

The Centre has not yet responded to the allegations.

Krome’s denial of travel comes amid a renewed push from Naga groups for a political resolution, and could add to concerns about the shrinking space for dissent and civil society engagement.