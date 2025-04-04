‘No-trace’ zone? Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam raises missing cases in House

Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam on Thursday raised the March 16 disappearance of Luwangthem Mukesh from an area near Jounzangtek in Manipur, which, he said, has started to resemble a 'Bermuda Triangle' where people “vanish without a trace”.

The first-time Lok Sabha MP from Inner Manipur also highlighted the case of two students — Phijam Hemanjit, 20, and Linthoingambi Hijam, 17, who also went missing last month.

These students were also “last detected” in Jouzangtek, Akoijam said, while urging the authorities to take immediate action to address these disturbing incidents.

According to the Britannica website, the Bermuda Triangle is a section of the North Atlantic Ocean off North America “in which more than 50 ships and 20 airplanes are said to have mysteriously disappeared”.

Jouzantek is located on the trijunction of Noney, Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts and is about 55km from Imphal.

Akojam raised the issue during Zero Hour stating “these cases (are) happening even under President’s Rule” and that he wanted to draw the attention of the House as well as the home minister to look into the case of Mukesh, 20, because “protection of life of the people is the paramount duty of the state”.

On Saturday, the Manipur government had announced a reward of ₹10 lakh “to any informant” who can provide “credible information” resulting in the “safe return” of Mukesh, hailing from Imphal West.

The government had said that the Manipur police, the Assam Rifles and other security forces have “conducted joint operations for search and rescue of the missing person (Mukesh) in the vicinity of suspected areas in the districts of Bishnupur, Churachandpur and Noney and other parts of the state, utilising advanced technical data analysis and intelligence gathering.”

According to reports from Imphal, Mukesh left his home around 2pm on March 16. Protests have been held in Imphal seeking the safe return of Mukesh.