Neotia health centres to expand to Northeast states

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday inaugurated the 100-bed Neotia Bhagirathi Woman and Childcare Centre in Guwahati.

The development reflects the state’s “ongoing progress” in expanding quality medical infrastructure.

Located in Jayanagar (Tripura road) here, this is the first centre of the Calcutta-based Ambuja Neotia Healthcare Venture Limited, a leading hospital chain specialising in women and children’s healthcare, outside West Bengal and the first in the Northeast. The group has three hospitals in Bengal.

This super-speciality hospital marks a strategic expansion of the Ambuja Neotia Healthcare Venture Limited, and is poised to provide comprehensive, compassionate, and high-quality medical care to women and children throughout Assam and the Northeast. OPD services have started from Thursday.

In his inaugural address, Sarma said an attempt has been made “to bring advanced” clinical care, cutting-edge technology, and specialised services to women and children— not only in Assam but across neighbouring states — through this “state-of-the-art” mother and child care facility, which is “expected to provide” specialised, high-quality care across obstetrics, gynaecology, neonatology, infertility and paediatrics.

The chief minister also said the BJP-led state government is focusing on creating health care facilities as well as medical education more accessible. Considering the ever-increasing medical demand, his government has decided to augment the existing facilities at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, including expanding its hospital bed capacity to 5000.

Thanking the Ambuja Neotia Healthcare Venture Limited for expanding its footprint in Assam with the launch of the Guwahati centre and assuring all possible help to the Neotia group for the operational convenience of the hospital, Sarma said: “With the launch of this new facility, a new excellence in women and children’s healthcare has been reached.”

Ambuja Neotia Group chairman Harshvardhan Neotia gave a brief presentation about the new hospital in Assam. Executive director, Ambuja Neotia Healthcare Venture Limited, Parthiv Neotia, also shared the group’s vision in expanding quality healthcare in the Northeast.

Harshavardhan Neotia said: “The inauguration of the Neotia Bhagirathi Woman And Childcare Centre in Guwahati marks a significant milestone for us as we extend our footprint into the northeastern region. Having built a trusted legacy in woman and child healthcare across eastern India, this expansion underscores our commitment to enhancing access to quality healthcare in emerging regions.”

Guwahati, as a critical healthcare hub for the Northeast, presents an opportunity to strengthen the region’s medical infrastructure, he said.