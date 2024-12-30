Nagaland insurgents hail Manmohan Singh's 'boldness and sincerity' in resolving Naga political issue

The National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isak-Muivah), the Naga insurgent group engaged in peace talks with the Centre, has hailed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's "boldness and sincerity" in his effort to resolve the Naga political issue.

In a condolence message issued after Singh's death, the outfit said he stood out in his approach to the Naga political issue by pledging to work out a "mutually acceptable honourable solution".

ADVERTISEMENT

"It was during his time as Prime Minister of India that he deputed three ministers to talk with the NSCN team. He gave the assurance to the Naga delegates on February 9, 2005, that the pattern of relationship should be worked out," the outfit said.

The outfit cited two more dates of interactions with Singh — talks with the group’s collective leadership on December 7, 2004, and a one-on-one with NSCN(IM) leader Th Muivah on June 24, 2005.

The outfit recalled that during his meeting with Muivah, Singh had said: “We are serious, sincere and have the confidence that we could solve the problem through peaceful means. You have to be patient with us. We have started taking every positive step. We do not underrate your issue. This is our assurance."

"We acknowledge his (Singh's) boldness and sincerity in his effort to solve the Naga political issue. The memories and experiences with such a personality will provide a lasting legacy for the Nagas.... Indo-Naga history will keep on record his assuring words and commitment.”

"In his demise, Nagas have lost a great leader who always stood out for the Naga political solution that is honourable and acceptable to India and Nagalim,” the NSCN(IM) stated.

The NSCM(IM)'s praise for Singh comes just over a month after the outfit expressed its displeasure with the progress of the peace process.

The outfit had in November sought “third-party intervention to resolve" the Centre’s alleged betrayal of the 2015 Framework Agreement and threatened to resume its “armed resistance” if its proposal were to be rejected.