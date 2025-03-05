Mizoram govt raises budget of Handholding Scheme by 75 per cent to boost sustainable development

The Mizoram government has increased budgetary allocation under its flagship Mizoram Bana Kaih (Handholding Scheme) designed to foster sustainable development by 75 per cent.

Chief minister Lalduhoma, who presented a ₹15,198.76-crore state budget for 2025-26 on Tuesday, with special emphasis on the Handholding Scheme, launched in its new avatar last year, has earmarked ₹350 crore to the flagship programme, reflecting a 75 per cent increase from the current year’s allocation of ₹200 crore.

The Handholding Scheme (Bana Kaih) provides financial assistance and support to entrepreneurs and farmers across the state through a series of targeted programmes designed to promote economic growth and self-sufficiency.

An important component of the Handholding Scheme is the minimum support price (MSP) for four key crops: ginger, broom, turmeric, and Mizo Birdeye Chilli and paddy.

The scheme also includes the chief minister's Special Category Scheme, which provides grant-in-aid of up to ₹1 lakh. This grant is intended for individuals who is not in a position to avail loans while having a livelihood project that can be significantly boosted by a small grant.

Lalduhoma said in his budget speech that the state government is implementing the Handholding Scheme “aimed at empowering and uplifting the livelihoods of its progress partners,” including the vegetable, paddy and silk growers.

In his speech, he dwelt on the benefits being extended to these two sectors.

"During the end of 2023-24, an amount of ₹110 crore was allocated to the Mizoram Agriculture Marketing Board (MAMB), which is being utilised effectively to guarantee a minimum support price for various notified crops, including broom, ginger, turmeric, Mizo chillies and locally grown paddy. Additional funds will also be allocated as and when necessary,” he said.

In addition to the five crops supported by the Handholding Scheme, an additional 1,300 acres have been incorporated for the cultivation of sericulture food plants under the Silk Samargra-2 initiative in the current year, he said.

"During this period, a total of 612.27 metric tons (MT) of cocoons were harvested. The cocoons produced through sericulture benefit from a guaranteed market, and notably, the sales price has been increased by 16 per cent effective from January 1, 2025.

"Additionally, 17.97 MT of Eri cut cocoons have been successfully exported from the state, contributing to the growth of the local sericulture farming," Lalduhoma said.