Meitei outfit relaxes shutdown in Manipur, vows to continue protest over leader’s arrest

Radical Meitei organisation Arambai Tenggol on Tuesday announced that it would relax its 10-day Manipur shutdown started three days ago to protest the arrest of a senior leader of the group.

The Arambai Tenggol public relations officer (PRO), Robin Mangang Khwairakpam, said the decision to call off the shutdown was taken after considering appeals from the public and the inconveniences faced by them. However, the Meitei group would continue with its “democratic protest” to secure the release of its leader A. Kanan Singh, who was arrested by the CBI on Sunday.

The call-off announcement was made at a media conference in Imphal on the third day of the shutdown which had crippled life in five

Imphal valley districts and had caused a confrontation between protesters and security forces, leading to firing of tear gas shells.

The Arambai Tenggol PRO said they had called the shutdown to register their protest against the arrest of Kanan but anti-social elements had indulged in untoward activities in the name of their group, which prompted them to relax the bandh.

Sources said the Arambai Tenggol had apprehended 14 individuals who indulged in untoward activities in

its name.

Reports from Imphal said there were confrontations between protesters and security forces in several areas. There was also vandalism in Imphal and trouble in Bishnupur district between security personnel and protesters.

Protesters had been hitting the streets and blocking key roads despite the administration imposing a curfew since Saturday night. It had also halted Internet services for five days.

The Arambai Tenggol’s announcement also follows two important developments. One is that former Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh met Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Monday to discuss the prevailing unrest in the state.

Secondly, 12 detained members of the group were released unconditionally on Monday evening — four of whom were picked up along with Kanan on Saturday evening and the other eight during the protest that followed the arrest.