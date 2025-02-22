Manipur: Protests held in Meitei-majority districts over detention of village volunteers

Multiple protests erupted across the Meitei-majority Imphal valley over the detention of village volunteers in Manipur’s Kakching district.

Security forces have intensified operations against criminals and militants in the strife-hit state since it was placed under President’s rule on February 13 to restore peace.

There has been a spurt in extortion and kidnappings because of the conflict involving the Meiteis and the Kuki-Zos. Sources said security forces had arrested 10 people from Panjao Pallumda in Kakching district in an early-morning operation on Friday and shifted them to a camp at Phundrei in Thoubal district despite protests by locals.

The protests, led by women, soon spread to other valley districts such as Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal and Bishnupur. Friday’s widespread demonstrations were the first since President’s rule was imposed, suggesting that the prevailing calm does not mean things are normal, sources said.

The protesters blocked roads in their localities, burnt tyres and shouted slogans seeking the release of the detained village volunteers. Shops and business outlets in the areas where the protests were staged were forced to down their shutters, sources said.

Since the violence began 21 months ago, both Meiteis and Kuki-Zos have deployed village volunteers to protect their respective areas.

Reports coming from Imphal also claimed Assam Rifles personnel had detained over 20 members of the Meitei radical outfit Arambai Tenggol in Kakching during Friday’s operation. The reports claimed there were students among those detained. The administration did not share details of the detention or arrest.

Raj Bhavan deadline

The protests came a day after Manipur governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla set a seven-day deadline on Thursday forthe surrender of lootedand illegally held arms and ammunition.

In a statement, Bhalla had requested “people of all communities, particularly the youths in the valley and the hills, to voluntarily come forward and surrender looted and illegally held weapons and ammunition to the nearest police station/outpost/security forces camp within next seven days, effective from today”.

Bhalla assured the public that “no punitive action would be initiated if such weapons are returned within the stipulated time. Thereafter, strict action will be taken for possession of such weapons”.

The appeal came seven days after President’s rule was imposed with the Assembly placed under suspended animation after the ruling BJP-led alliance could not choose a leader to replace chief minister N. Biren Singh, who resigned on February 9.