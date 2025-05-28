Manipur protests enter third day as Cocomi locks central government offices

Members of the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (Cocomi) on Tuesday intensified their agitation against the Manipur administration by locking up two central government offices, even as senior representatives of the organisation held talks with the Union home ministry in Delhi over the ongoing ethnic crisis in the state.

Cocomi’s student wing locked the offices of the chief electoral officer (CEO) and the Geological Survey of India, both located in Imphal West, as part of its statewide protest demanding an apology from governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla. The protest stems from the May 20 incident, where security personnel allegedly instructed the removal of the words “Manipur State Transport” from a state-run bus ferrying journalists to Ukhrul for the Shirui Lily Festival.

Despite the presence of security forces, the student protesters locked the offices and displayed placards reading “Apology to Manipur or Leave Manipur” and “President’s Rule must stop insulting Manipur’s identity.” The CEO office reports to the Election Commission of India, and the symbolic lock-up is part of Cocomi’s larger agitation plan targeting central government institutions.

The protests entered their third day on Tuesday, keeping tensions high in the Imphal Valley. Public anger has also mounted over reports that the governor was airlifted by an army chopper from Imphal Airport to Kangla Fort — a distance of just 300 metres from the Raj Bhavan — to avoid protesters blocking the roads on Monday.

The Opposition Congress slammed the move, calling it a reflection of the “failure” of President’s Rule in the state. “The distance from the airport to Raj Bhawan is barely six kilometres, and the need for an airlift highlights the collapse of civil administration,” a party statement said.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticised the Centre, saying: “President’s Rule has made no difference in Manipur. The Union home minister has failed miserably and should resign for failing to restore normalcy.” He added that while the situation worsens in Manipur, the Prime Minister continues delivering “filmy dialogues” and ignoring the crisis.

Cocomi’s Delhi meet

Amid the protests, a seven-member Cocomi delegation met MHA officials in Delhi for a two-hour closed-door discussion on the ongoing ethnic unrest. The home ministry was represented by A.K. Mishra, adviser to the MHA on Northeast affairs and Rajesh Kamble, joint director of MHA.

The meeting focused on implementing resolutions from the May 3 People’s Convention in Imphal and addressing public anger over the Gwaltabi bus incident. Cocomi conveyed the “strong sentiments and demands of the people” and urged the MHA to escalate the matter to higher levels within the Government of India.

The MHA officials reportedly assured that the matter had been “noted for necessary governmental action.” The Cocomi reaffirmed its commitment to peace and pledged cooperation with genuine efforts aimed at restoring normalcy.

“Both sides agreed to maintain communication and continue dialogue, sharing the goal of achieving peace and stability in Manipur,” the organisation said in a statement.