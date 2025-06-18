Manipur police arrest 9 in connection with death of differently-abled Meitei man

Manipur police have arrested nine individuals, including six members of the radical Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol (AT), in connection with the disappearance and death of a differently-abled Meitei Pangal (Muslim) man, sparking protests and outrage in Imphal West district.

The body of 29-year-old Chesam Abdul Kadir, who went missing on the night of June 10, was found buried near the Imphal riverbank at Shamurou Naorem on Tuesday. Kadir, a resident of Paobitek Mayai Leikai in the same district, was exhumed in the presence of an executive magistrate, a forensic team, and family members.

“An FIR has been registered and nine suspects have been arrested. All culprits involved will be brought to justice. The public is urged to cooperate, stay calm, and not believe in rumours,” Manipur police said on X. The arrested have been remanded in custody until June 23.

Police said the arrests include six AT members and three civilians. Five vehicles — three Gypsies, one DI pickup, and one Activa — allegedly used in the crime have been seized.

Arambai Tenggol is a radical Meitei group, while the Meitei Pangal community has remained largely neutral in the ongoing ethnic conflict between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zos.

The recovery of Kadir’s body led to protests in Paobitek, with locals demanding justice. Security forces fired tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Heikrujam Prafulo Singh, 35, owner of the house from where Kadir allegedly went missing, was among the first arrested.

Reports said Kadir had been accused of theft before his disappearance. His family, however, said he was differently-abled and denied the charges.

The United Meitei-Pangal Committee (UMPC) condemned the “inhumane killing” in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it a grave violation of the Constitution and human rights.

The UMPC demanded action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, swift trial in a special court, capital punishment for the guilty, and a ban on unlawful vigilante groups.