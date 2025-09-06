Manipur gears up for PM Modi, ethnic groups speak up on ‘Meitei, Kuki-Zo areas’

Manipur’s capital, Imphal, is gearing up to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s likely visit to the state next week even as two prominent Kuki-Zo groups, which signed an agreement with the Centre to extend the Suspension of Operations pact, said that the reopening of National Highway 2 "must not be misinterpreted as an endorsement of unrestricted movement between Meitei and Kuki-Zo areas.”

The prime minister is likely to visit Manipur on September 13, which will be his first tour to the state since ethnic violence broke out between Meiteis and Kukis.

A grand stage is being erected at Kangla Fort in Imphal, while cleaning and painting activities are underway in the area in view of Modi's visit, officials told PTI on Saturday. They remained tight-lipped over the objective of the construction and cleaning works at the fort, but said that instructions had been given to complete these tasks at the earliest.

"A grand stage is under construction at Kangla Fort in Imphal. Arrangements are being made to accommodate more than 15,000 people in front of the stage. Cleaning and painting activities inside the fort are also going on," an official said.

Kangla Fort serves as the traditional seat of power of the former Manipuri rulers.

"Materials for the construction of the stage are being imported from outside Manipur, and more than 100 labourers are being engaged in the construction activities. Also, there is increased presence of security personnel," another official said.

Identities of visitors entering the fort are being registered, he said. Road medians on a 7km stretch between Imphal airport and Kangla Fort are being repainted and trees trimmed, the official said.

"We are yet to receive any official information on the PM's visit. If he comes, we are going to ensure that Modi is given a grand reception," a BJP leader told PTI.

In the Churachandpur district headquarters, such works are also underway at the Peace ground, another official said.

The opposition parties have been attacking the BJP for the prime minister not visiting the ethnic strife-torn state.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had imposed the President’s rule in Manipur after chief minister N. Biren Singh resigned. The state Assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

The Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People's Front (UPF) on Thursday signed a suspension of operations agreement with the government on re-negotiated terms and conditions under which they agreed on maintaining the territorial integrity of Manipur, relocating designated camps away from vulnerable areas and working for a solution to bring lasting peace and stability in the state.

In a joint statement, the KNO and UPF said on Friday, "In a significant step toward restoring peace and political stability, the Government of India, the Government of Manipur, and Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People’s Front (UPF) have reaffirmed their commitment to a structured and time-bound tripartite dialogue."

They said the KNO and the UPF would like to make clear their position regarding National Highway-2 (Imphal–Dimapur) via Kangpokpi district. Contrary to "misinformed narratives", the Kuki-Zo community never closed or blocked the highway, they said.

The KNO and the UPF reiterated that "this gesture must not be misinterpreted as an endorsement of unrestricted movement across buffer zones between Meitei and Kuki-Zo areas. The sanctity of these zones remains paramount, and the responsibility for securing the highway lies with the Government of India and its deployed force."

The KNO and UPF urged the public and media to refrain from "spreading misinformation" and to respect the nuanced realities of the region’s security and political landscape.

The outfits pledged to "uphold the people's aspiration in the future course of political dialogue for creation of a Union Territory with legislature for the Kuki Zo people within the Constitution of India."