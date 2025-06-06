Kaziranga mining draws Congress ire: Opposition party seeks CBI probe against Himanta

The Congress on Thursday sought a CBI probe into “continuing illegal mining” near the ecologically sensitive Kaziranga National Park (KNP) in Assam.

The party based its demand on a May 30 report by the Supreme Court-constituted Central Empowered Committee (CEC).

An inspection by the CEC between December 2024 and May 2025 has flagged ongoing mining in the Parkup Pahar Range on the southern boundary of the national park, a popular destination for tourists and nature lovers.

The court had in 2019, acting on a petition by an environment activist, banned “all kinds of mining and related activities in the Kaziranga National Park area and the entire catchment area of rivers, streams and rivulets originating in the Karbi Anglong Hill ranges and flowing into Kaziranga National Park, including the tiger reserve”.

“No new construction shall be permitted on private lands forming part of the nine identified animal corridors. The director general of police, Assam, and the concerned superintendent of police shall ensure that no illegal mining takes place in the aforesaid area and no transportation of illegally mined minerals occurs from the Karbi Anglong Hills,” the order had said.

The CEC inspected an application requesting “immediate stopping of mining in the Parkup Pahar Range”. The report was sent to Assam chief secretary Ravi Kota on May 30, seeking “strict compliance” with the 2019 order.

The Congress has latched on to the report to seek a CBI inquiry, flagging how the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) administration had allegedly violated the court order by “permitting illegal mining operations at more than 12 locations within the Kaziranga Wildlife Sanctuary area”.

In a press meet here on Thursday, Congress leader Ripun Bora sought a CBI probe for “violating the Supreme Court’s 2019 order, misleading the Gauhati High Court, destroying the wildlife, flora and natural beauty of Kaziranga National Park...”

Bora said two mining license holders had misled the high court. They “approached the Gauhati High Court, challenging the suspension of their licenses. The court, unaware of the Supreme Court’s 2019 order, lifted the suspension and permitted mining to resume,” Bora said.

Bora also demanded that a CBI investigation be initiated against chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for supporting illegal mining.