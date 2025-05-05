Tripura pact for rural growth

IIM Shillong and the Tripura government on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Agartala to strengthen rural governance and development in the state.

The initiative aims to build capacity in areas such as financial management, community mobilisation, leadership development, and monitoring and evaluation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Professor Nalini Tripathy, director in-charge of IIM Shillong, and Abhishek Singh, secretary of the rural development department, signed the MoU in the presence of chief minister Manik Saha. The chief minister lauded the “collaborative initiative and its long-term impact on grassroots development”.

Key focus areas of the collaboration include:

• Enhancing administrative efficiency through strategic management training.

• Equipping Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) with modern tools for inclusive and participatory governance.

• Facilitating effective planning, execution and monitoring of grassroots development initiatives.

An IIM official told The Telegraph that the institute has also signed an MoU with the ministry of panchayati raj to support grassroots governance through leadership and management training for elected representatives, officials and PRI functionaries across

the Northeast.