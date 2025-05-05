MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 05 May 2025

Tripura pact for rural growth

IIM Shillong and Tripura government sign MoU to strengthen rural governance, development

Umanand Jaiswal Published 05.05.25, 09:43 AM
Officials during the signing of the pact in Agartala on Saturday

Officials during the signing of the pact in Agartala on Saturday

IIM Shillong and the Tripura government on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Agartala to strengthen rural governance and development in the state.

The initiative aims to build capacity in areas such as financial management, community mobilisation, leadership development, and monitoring and evaluation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Professor Nalini Tripathy, director in-charge of IIM Shillong, and Abhishek Singh, secretary of the rural development department, signed the MoU in the presence of chief minister Manik Saha. The chief minister lauded the “collaborative initiative and its long-term impact on grassroots development”.

Key focus areas of the collaboration include:

Enhancing administrative efficiency through strategic management training.

Equipping Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) with modern tools for inclusive and participatory governance.

Facilitating effective planning, execution and monitoring of grassroots development initiatives.

An IIM official told The Telegraph that the institute has also signed an MoU with the ministry of panchayati raj to support grassroots governance through leadership and management training for elected representatives, officials and PRI functionaries across
the Northeast.

RELATED TOPICS

Agartala IIM Shillong Tripura Government Memorandum Of Understanding (MoU)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Bengal governor teases 356 trigger: Centre weighs political options before 2026 polls

While Bose did not directly recommend the use of Article 356, which allows the imposition of President’s rule, he suggested measures such as an inquiry commission on the state’s role and legislation allowing the Centre to take over state law and order
Donald Trump
Quote left Quote right

This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT