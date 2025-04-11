Hungarian national found dead after two weeks missing in Meghalaya

The decomposed body of a Hungarian tourist, who had been missing for nearly a fortnight, was found in a forest in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district, police said on Friday.

The tourist, identified as Zolt Puskas, was on his way to the renowned double-decker root bridge at Nongriat, 20 km south of Sohra town, a senior police officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

His decomposed body was found on Thursday in a remote forest area near Ramdait village along the trail leading to Nongriat.

The Hungarian Embassy had filed a missing complaint on March 29 and an FIR was lodged on April 2 following which a search and rescue operation was launched along with local villagers and members of social organisations, the police officer said.

Puskas had checked into a hotel in Shillong city early on March 29 and by 9 am the same morning, he had checked out and proceeded to Sohra town in a local taxi, he said.

The taxi reportedly dropped Puskas at Mawsahew village, from where he proceeded alone, with just a backpack, towards Nongriat via Mawkawir. He did not have a tourist guide with him.

On Thursday afternoon, police recovered his body in a decomposed state in a forest in Ramdait area, with the law enforcers suspecting he could have slipped and fell down, leading to his death.

A thorough probe has been initiated into the matter, the officer added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.