Himanta Biswa Sarma signals crackdown on Veer Lachit Sena over law and order concerns

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the radical Veer Lachit Sena could be banned because of growing accusations that its members were indulging in extortion and intimidation.

Sarma told reporters that the organisation had allegedly been disrupting public order in the name of protecting culture and carrying out donation drives.

“If necessary, we may consider banning the organisation,” the chief minister said. He also urged the police to act against a senior member for insulting womenfolk who were availing themselves of government benefits.

The chief minister reiterated his tough stand in a post on X on Monday evening, stating: “Let it be clear — Assam will not be held hostage by anyone acting outside the law. I have instructed the @DGPAssamPolice to clamp down firmly on the so-called Lachit Sena. Law and order will be upheld without compromise.”

He said he would personally review the situation with all SSPs.

Sarma’s tough talk followed the arrest of eight alleged Sena members in the city who were “involved” in the kidnapping of a businessman and had demanded a huge ransom.

The Sena has been vocal against illegal migration and outsiders of late.

The Sena said it would launch a statewide agitation from Tuesday if its three arrested leaders, including its central chief secretary, Rantu Paniphukan, were not released as soon as possible.

Paniphukan was arrested while addressing a press meet on Monday.

The Sena also asked the administration to prove that those arrested in the kidnapping case were Sena members. “If our members are involved, arrest them promptly,” Sena leader Srinkhal Cahila said, adding that action against them would “only embolden” illegal Bangladeshis and businessmen from outside Assam.