Murmu assures Manipur of peace and support as she begins visit amid shutdown, tensions

President Droupadi Murmu, who began her two-day visit to strife-hit Manipur on Thursday amid a shutdown called by a conglomerate of valley-based militants and appeals from several organisations to address the plight of those displaced by the ongoing conflict, said she was “aware of the pain” the people of the state have gone through following the “unfortunate violence”.

Addressing a civic reception hosted by the Manipur government at the city convention centre in Imphal on Thursday evening, Murmu said: “I am aware of the pain that the people of Manipur have gone through following the unfortunate violence. I want to assure you that taking care of the concerns of the people of Manipur is the highest priority for us.”

She added that the Union government “remains fully committed to strengthening harmony, ensuring security and supporting Manipur in its journey towards stability and prosperity” while promoting equitable development across the state. “We will ensure that the fruits of development and progress reach each and every corner of the state,” she said.

This is Murmu’s first visit to Manipur since assuming the position in July 2022.

Murmu, who inaugurated and laid foundation stones for several developmental projects during the visit. She expressed confidence that “the people from the valley and the hills will remain together with renewed harmony and take the state to great heights of prosperity and happiness,” urging all communities to continue supporting peacebuilding efforts.

The Meiteis primarily inhabit the valley, while the Kuki-Zos and Nagas live in the hills. However, since the ethnic conflict erupted in May 2023, the Meiteis and Kuki-Zos have avoided each other’s regions for security reasons. The strife has claimed at least 260 lives and displaced more than 60,000 people.

“We should together strengthen Manipur as a state where every child feels safe, every woman feels empowered, every community feels included and every citizen moves ahead towards a brighter future,” Murmu said.

Murmu landed in Imphal around 1pm amid a statewide shutdown called by the CorCom, a conglomerate of banned valley-based rebel groups. The shutdown began at 1am and will continue till her departure, paralysing life in Imphal Valley with markets and shops closed — similar to the group’s earlier strike during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state in September. No untoward incidents were reported till evening.

The President was received by governor A.K. Bhalla and senior officials upon arrival. She proceeded to Mapal Kangjeibung to witness a polo exhibition match. Manipur is currently under President’s rule.

Several groups, including the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (Cocomi) and Arambai Tenggol, had urged Murmu to address the plight of internally displaced persons living in relief camps.

The Kuki-Zo Council expressed hope that Murmu, “being a tribal herself,” would visit Kuki-Zo areas to meet “fellow tribal victims who have suffered immensely since the outbreak of violence” and “use her esteemed office to ensure justice, restoration and lasting peace in the region.”

On the second day of her visit on Friday, she will visit the Nupee Lal Memorial Complex to offer her tributes to the Manipuri women for their two agitations against British and colonial rule. From Imphal, she will visit Naga-majority Senapati district where she will address a public rally and lay foundation stones for development projects.

The Youth Rise for Change (YR4C), a youth-led anti-corruption movement, has urged the President to prioritise the Naga community, saying the state’s second-largest population has been “neglected since the conflict began”.