BJP calls Manipur MLAs to Delhi amid demand to restore elected government in strife-hit state

The BJP leadership has summoned all party MLAs from strife-hit Manipur for a meeting in Delhi on Sunday evening.

Former chief minister N. Biren Singh told reporters in Imphal on Friday about the proposed meeting to review the situation in the strife-hit state, while adding that he was unaware of the exact agenda.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources said the seven BJP MLAs from the Kuki-Zo communities will attend the meeting barring last-minute changes. There are 37 BJP MLAs in the 60-member Manipur Assembly.

The meeting comes amid demand for restoration of a popular government in the state. The state is under President’s rule since February 13.

Biren Singh had in October visited Delhi along with a section of BJP MLAs to impress upon Central leaders to restore the elected government.

Ties between the two communities – Meiteis and the Kuki-Zos – in conflict remain strained and neither communities venture into each other’s area since the conflict erupted on May 3, 2023, despite heavy deployment of security personnel.

A BJP source said: “Our national president J.P. Nadda ji has convened the meeting of all state party MLAs on Sunday from 5pm. Our state president, A. Sharda Devi left for Delhi on Friday. It will be an important meeting because the seven Kuki-Zo party MLAs have also been asked to attend the meeting.”

The development comes amid the two-day visit to the state by president Droupadi Murmu since Thursday.

On Friday, the President paid her respects to the brave women of Manipur at the Nupee Lal Memorial Complex in Imphal before visiting Naga-majority Senapati district.

The Memorial Complex stands as a tribute to the sacrifice of Manipuri women and commemorates their uprisings against the Britishers.