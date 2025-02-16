Gogoi’s wife caught in BJP crosshairs: Cabinet to discuss MP’s role in colluding with Pakistan

Stepping up the attack on Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the foreign citizenship of the Jorhat MP’s wife would be discussed in the cabinet meeting to be held here on Sunday.

The development follows Gogoi’s reaction on Friday about taking “appropriate legal action” against the BJP’s “malicious and baseless” allegations to defame him and his family, and social media users asking why Sarma or the BJP did not take official action.

Sarma has in a series of posts on X over the past few days insinuated about the couple’s alleged proximity with Pakistan.

Gogoi’s wife Elizabeth Gogoi (Colebourn) was born in the UK and married Gogoi in 2013.

On Saturday night, Sarma posted on X: “Tomorrow in the meeting of the #AssamCabinet, we will discuss threadbare Hon’ble MP and his wife’s doubtful role in colluding with a hostile country and whether they had plans to subvert the Assam CMO.”

In the afternoon, he posted: “More serious information is emerging regarding Elizabeth Gogoi’s visits to Pakistan after her marriage to the Hon’ble MP. A serious question now arises: was there an attempt to infiltrate the office of the Chief Minister of Assam between 2013 and 2015? Tomorrow, the Assam Cabinet will discuss this matter with the seriousness it deserves.”

In another post, Sarma claimed Elizabeth worked under Ali Tauqeer Sheikh in the organisation LEAD Pakistan, “which operated under the guise of climate change initiatives”.

He had on Friday posted about Gogoi’s meeting with Pakistani Ambassador Md Abdul Basit (2014-17) and subsequently raised questions in Parliament (about defence and nuclear sectors) that had the “potential to extract confidential informationrelated to India’s nuclear program.”

“Given the sensitive nature of these inquiries, the timing becomes particularly significant, raising serious concerns about the intent and broader implications behind such questions. Interestingly, after India started taking a grim view of Abdul Basit’s conduct, the Hon’ble MP’s interest in defense and nuclear affairs saw a notable decline— a pattern that warrants closer scrutiny.,” Sarma said.

Sarma and other BJP leaders’ posts are directed at establishing the couple’s alleged close ties with Pakistan, including links with the ISI, which the MP has dismissed.

“The BJP has gone to extreme steps to defame me and my family. Their allegations are malicious and baseless. I will be taking the appropriate legal action,” Gogoi said.

Sources close to Gogoi said the MP would clarify things in due course.

On February 12, Gogoi had uploaded a news clipping dealing with the controversy surrounding the purchase of land in Majuli district by Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma months before the land laws were changed.

That same day Gogoi had uploaded an article with a photograph of Sarma’s wife and Supreme Court advocate Upamanyu Hazarika over a defamation case filed by Riniki Bhuyan Sarma against Hazarika and six others who claimed the proposed diversion of the National Highway from Kaliabor Tiniali bypassing Kuwaritol would primarily benefit the company owned by Sarma’s wife.

Taking a dig at Sarma, Gogoi had said in his post: “The disputed land used to be in my old Lok Sabha Kaliabor. Maybe this case is why my old constituency was terminated during delimitation.”