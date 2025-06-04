Gaurav Gogoi assumes office as Assam Congress chief, stresses on unity to counter BJP’s 'misrule'

Newly-appointed Assam PCC president Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday called upon Congress leaders and workers to begin working “from today and together” to oust the BJP-led government in Assam, stressing that only ten months remain before the next Assembly elections.

Addressing party workers after taking charge from outgoing president Bhupen Kumar Borah at Rajiv Bhawan, Gogoi said unity, urgency, and resilience were essential to counter the BJP’s “misrule”. Later, at a programme held at Manabendra Sarma Complex, he urged the public to support the Congress as it had done during his emphatic Jorhat Lok Sabha win.

“Only ten months are left for the Assembly polls. Time is crucial. We must begin working from today — together — to realise our collective goal of unseating the BJP,” Gogoi said during his 22-minute speech, which doubled as the party’s unofficial poll bugle.

He thanked past and present Congress leaders for their contributions and pledged to strengthen the organisation from the grassroots to take on the well-entrenched BJP. Emphasising inclusivity, he said it was necessary to unite all communities for a peaceful and prosperous Assam.

Seeking to shift focus from individual leadership, Gogoi highlighted the importance of “Team Assam”, created by the party for the 2026 state polls. Congress, out of power in Assam since 2016, sees the upcoming election as critical to regaining lost ground in the Northeast.

Launching the party’s virtual war cry, “Ebar juj hobo” (there will be a fight this time), Gogoi declared the Congress was entering the fray to win, not just compete. He also asserted the party didn’t need “certificates” of nationalism from the BJP, saying Congress was built on sacrifice.

He thanked Borah for his leadership, with Borah pledging full support to his successor.