Firm boost for Arunachal hydro power projects with new jont venture cleared by Cabinet

The Arunachal government is floating a jont venture company with the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) for the implementation of five hydro power projects in the state.

Chief minister Pema Khandu-led cabinet took a decision to this effect during its first meeting held at Kibithu in Anjaw district on Tuesday.

An official statement said the cabinet approved the formation of a joint venture company, M/s NEEPCO Arunachal Hydro Power Corporation Limited, between the state government and the NEEPCO for implementation of the five hydro power projects in the state.

These projects are Tato I, Heo, Tato II, Naying and Hirong in Shi-Yomi district.

NEEPCO is a central public sector enterprise which plans, designs, constructs, operates, and maintain power stations in the Northeast.

Tato I and Heo hydro electric projects (HEP) have already received approval of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs and are likely to begin constructions soon.

The approval for formation of the jont venture company “marks a significant step forward in commissioning of 13 large HEPs which were rejuvenated by the state government by signing memorandum of agreements with central Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) in 2023”.

The cabinet also approved modifications in the State Hydro Power Policy, 2008, and Local Area Development Fund Guidelines, 2022, allowing contribution of 1 per cent of free power by power producers, including PSUs, on behalf of the state government to Local Area Development Funds established for the welfare of project affected areas.

Sunrise festival

The cabinet also gave in-principle approval for organising a sunrise festival at Dong in Anjaw district, which witnesses the first rays of the sun in the eastern-most corner of India.

“The vision is to have a curated festival managed by experienced experts as a self-sustained model... The dates shall coincide with the New Year and should continue for at least 5 days,” the official statement said.