Exam poser sparks secularism debate: ‘Propaganda’ slur on Assam Class X question to ‘test constitutional values’

A question to “test” the knowledge of Class X students on constitutional values in the ongoing matric examination in Assam has sparked concern and disappointment over its “divisive nature”.

Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu has responded by asserting there was nothing to get offended in the said question of the social science HSLC paper.

ADVERTISEMENT

Question 57 quizzed students on a supposed hospital set up by the government in a village called Dambuk. “The hospital provides free treatment to the Hindus. People of other religions have to bear the cost of treatment themselves. Can government take such measures in a country like India? Give your opinion,” the question read.

The question sparked discussions after it was uploaded on social media soon after the exam ended on Thursday.

Tagging the education minister Pegu and using hastags such as “Secular India” and “Education not propaganda”, Guwahati-based journalist Afrida Hussain, posted on X: “ Is this the kind of education we want for our students? A Class X board exam question by SEBA asks whether the government can set up a hospital providing free treatment only to Hindus while others have to pay. Seriously?”

She further asked: “Why are students being exposed to divisive hypotheticals instead of learning about the equality and secularism protected by our Constitution?”

The matric or HSLC exam in Assam is conducted by the Board of Secondary Education. This year, the Class X examination started on February 15 and will conclude on March 3. The social science examination was held on Thursday morning and the question carried three marks.

Like Hussain, many were shocked and disappointed, including Gauhati High Court advocate Santanu Borthakur, former language editor at the National Book Trust, editor and columnist Paresh Malakar, Indranee Dutta, former director of OKD Institute of Social Change and Development in Guwahati, and Assam Civil Society (ACS) president and senior advocate H.R.A. Choudhury.

Borthakur told The Telegraph the question was “totally inappropriate”.

“In a secular country, such a question can poison the minds of young students. Already there is religious division in the country that we have been witnessing. In such a situation, whether intentional or unintentional, this question will lead to further division. It is uncalled for,” Borthakur said.

A SEBA source said the question was aimed at testing the knowledge of our students about the Constitution and its values.

“Instead of asking it directly, we took the indirect route. The Preamble clearly says that we are a secular country. The answer or the opinion would be that it cannot be done (such a hospital cannot be set up),” the source said.

Prodded further about the message the question would be sending across, the source admitted the word Hindu could have been replaced “with a particular religion”.

Education minister Pegu said on Friday the “debate was unnecessary” because the Preamble to the Constitution did not allow discrimination. Without indulging in any kind of discrimination, we are ensuring sabka saath sabka vikas. The question tests whether the students have the information that in India there is no discrimination on grounds of religion, caste or language. Do they have that knowledge? There is nothing to feel offended about or debate,” Pegu said.

Some X users did not find anything wrong with the question, with some contending that Christian and Muslim institutions “charged” fees from students and patients belonging to other religions.

Choudhury said the question paper would be discussed in their meeting on Sunday and the Assam Civil Society (ACS) would come up with an “appropriate” response.

“The question was deliberate. Such a question will only pollute the minds of these minor students and is aimed at saffronisation of the education system (under the BJP-led government). You do politics but don’t involve minor students,” Choudhury, the Congress candidate from Karimganj in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, said.

Malakar said it appeared “to be an innocent question but is it really?”

“Are you conducting a survey through this question in a diverse country like India? It could have been framed better if it were to test the knowledge of our younger generation about our Constitution? The use of the word Hindu ruined it. Apart from reservation, the Preamble to the Constitution teaches us about equality of its citizens in all aspects, not preferential treatment!” Malakar said.