Assam government expands girl student aid scheme to include central universities

The Assam government on Wednesday expanded its financial aid scheme for girl students to cover two central universities in the state.

Launched last year, the Nijut Moina scheme offers financial assistance to girl students pursuing higher secondary, undergraduate, postgraduate and B.Ed courses in government and government-aided institutions in Assam, regardless of economic background.

ADVERTISEMENT

The main objectives of the scheme are to increase enrolment of girls in higher education, raise the percentage of girls educated beyond matriculation, reduce dropouts, improve the overall gross enrolment ratio and “eliminate the social evil of child marriage”.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while launching Nijut Moina 2.0 at Gauhati University on Wednesday, said the scheme is a “source of hope and fulfilling aspirations” for girl students. He added that, given its potential to drive “large-scale social change”, the scheme’s scope has been widened to cover more beneficiaries.

Sarma said steps have been taken to include the state’s two central universities — Tezpur University and Assam University — under the scheme’s ambit.

This fiscal year (2025–26), four lakh girl students pursuing higher secondary, undergraduate, postgraduate and BEd courses will receive monthly financial assistance of ₹1,000 (HS), ₹1,250 (UG), and ₹2,500 (PG) respectively via direct benefit transfer.

Sarma said: “We have renewed our tirade against child marriage. With the launch of Nijut Moina 2.0, four lakh girl students will save themselves from the scourge of child marriage while fulfilling their dreams of being academically empowered. We are committed to bringing down child marriage to zero by 2026.”

Nijut Moina 2.0 will cover first and second-year students of higher secondary, undergraduate, and postgraduate courses.

“Final-year undergraduate students will be brought under the ambit next year,” Sarma said.