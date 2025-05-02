Deaths prompt ceasefire query as Naga insurgent group warns peace process near collapse

The NSCN(IM) has asked the Centre to “spell out” whether the ceasefire between the government and the outfit was applicable in Naga-inhabited areas of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh following Tuesday’s death of three of its cadres in an encounter in Assam’s Dima Hasao district.

The leading Naga insurgent group, engaged in a peace process with the Centre since 1997, in a statement on the encounter said that the “premeditated attack on the Naga Army camp in Assam recently has once again pushed the hard-earned Indo-Naga peace process to the brink of collapse”.

The statement, issued on Wednesday, added: “These unprovoked attacks constitute a reprehensible violation and unilateral abrogation of the ceasefire agreement, a betrayal of diplomatic efforts and deliberate undermining of the ongoing

peace initiatives.”

“It is high time the Government of India spells out loud and clear whether there is ceasefire in Naga areas of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh and accordingly we will deem these areas as conflict zones if so desired.”

The deceased, identified on Wednesday, were found to have hailed from Manipur, Arunachal and Assam’s Dima Hasao, sources said.