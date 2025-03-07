Christians’ rage at religion act fearing infringement upon freedom and fundamental rights

Thousands joined a protest called by the Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) seeking the repeal of the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 1978, citing the act, once implemented, will “infringe” upon the community’s religious freedom and fundamental rights.

The law was passed by the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly in 1978 with the objective of checking “forced conversions”, but was lying dormant because its rules were not framed.

The BJP-led state government has started work on finalising the rules within six months (from September) on the directive of Gauhati High Court last year, a move which has evoked both support and opposition to the law.

Thursday’s protest was the second to be staged by the ACF, the apex body of Christians in the state. Christians make up for over 30 per cent of Arunachal’s population.

Thursday’s protest, initially scheduled near the state Assembly in Itanagar, saw a huge turnout, with one of the protesters asserting that the solidarity among the community will only strengthen if the government does not pay heed to their appeal.

The venue had to be changed to Borum in Naharlagun near Itanagar after authorities denied permission.

ACF president, Tarh Miri, told The Telegraph that the “huge turnout” reflected the mood of the community against the law and that they will continue to hold democratic protests till the act was repealed.

He said the head of all the denominations will be meeting this week to finalise their future strategy, but were also open for dialogue with the government for a peaceful resolution. “It (the act) must go, must be repealed.”

The ACF had met the state home minister Mama Natung on February 21 to discuss the law which it claims to “curtail” their freedom.

Last Thursday, chief miister Pema Khandu reiterated that the law did not target any religious community, but the rules were being made with the intent to “safeguard” the indigenous culture and beliefs irrespective of one’s faith.