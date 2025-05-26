Centre invites Cocomi for talks on ongoing Manipur crisis in New Delhi on May 27

The Centre has extended an “exclusive invitation” to the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (Cocomi), a Meitei civil society forum, for discussions on the ongoing Manipur crisis in New Delhi on May 27, the Cocomi announced on Sunday.

The announcement came amid a massive protest march in Imphal, where demonstrators attempting to gherao the Raj Bhavan were met with tear gas shelling by security forces, leaving several injured. The protest was part of the Cocomi’s statewide agitation demanding an apology from the governor and the resignation or transfer of the chief secretary, DGP and security adviser over the May 20 MST bus incident, in which security personnel allegedly instructed officials to conceal the word “Manipur” on a state-run bus headed to Ukhrul district.

According to the Cocomi, the May 27 meeting with the Union ministry of Home affairs (MHA) will follow up on resolutions adopted at the Manipur People’s Convention

held on May 3 at Khuman Lampak, marking two years of the ethnic conflict between the Meiteis and the Kuki-Zo community.

“Originally convened to push forward pending political and security processes, the meeting agenda has now expanded due to the Gwaltabi incident and resulting public unrest,” the Cocomi said in a statement, referring to the bus controversy. “The incident has been aggravated by the continued inaction of the governor and administrators under President’s Rule.”

Manipur has been under central rule since February 13, but since April, Meitei organisations and BJP-allied MLAs have urged for a return to an elected government, citing a lack of progress in restoring peace. “There is strong public apprehension about fresh violence,” the MLAs had said.

The Cocomi’s delegation to Delhi will comprise seven members, led by the convenor. The delegation will press for a public apology from the governor, immediate transfer of the chief secretary, DGP and security adviser, accountability for the use of force against peaceful protestors and discussions on broader issues surrounding the Manipur crisis.

“In the absence of the convenor, the Cocomi’s women’s and student fronts will continue the public agitation,” the group said, reiterating its commitment to justice and accountability for what it described as the continued disrespect towards Manipur.

The Cocomi has also reiterated that the current administration under President’s Rule has failed to address the root causes of the crisis, including the breakdown of law and order, deepening ethnic divides and the alienation of the valley-based population. It warned that the Centre’s continued silence and symbolic gestures without concrete policy action would only worsen the public mood.

Sunday protest march

Thousands joined the protest march to the Raj Bhavan in Imphal East and West, demanding an apology from Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla. Protestors, many of them women, held placards reading “President Rule must stop insulting Manipur” and raised slogans accusing the administration of demeaning the state’s identity.

Tensions escalated near the Kangla area, leading to clashes at barricades and the use of tear gas. Protesters blamed the administration for the May 20 incident.

An agitated woman protestor asked: “Would there be silence if someone ordered the removal of ‘Delhi’ from a government bus in Delhi? Or ‘India’ from within India? That’s why we will continue protesting until the governor apologises.”

Although the governor has formed a two-member inquiry panel to investigate the MST bus incident and sought a report within 15 days, the Cocomi expressed dissatisfaction with the response.

The organisation also condemned the use of mock bombs and tear gas on non-violent protesters, particularly women. It demanded a full review and immediate halt to the use of such measures.

The Cocomi added that the invitation from the Centre would be treated as a test of sincerity. “We hope this isn’t another symbolic exercise but the beginning of a meaningful resolution process,” it said.