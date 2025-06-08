CBI nets senior manager of Punjab National Bank in Nagaland bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two persons, including the then senior manager of the Punjab National Bank’s Dimapur branch in Nagaland, in connection with a bribery case.

The second accused is the proprietor of a Dimapur-based private firm linked to the bribery case registered by the agency on June 4.

The duo have been identified as Seiminthang Singson, the then senior manager of Punjab National Bank and Sanjit Chandra

Dey, proprietor of M/s Century Enterprises, Dhobinala, Dimapur.

Singson was arrested in Guwahati, while Dey was held in Dimapur, according to a statement issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) from Kohima.

The CBI case is based on allegations that Singson received an undue advantage of ₹1 lakh in his bank account from the account of Dey in exchange for approving an extension of a cash credit limit of ₹20 lakh to Dey’s firm, despite it being “not in right financial health,” the PIB statement said.

Searches were conducted at both the official

and residential premises of the accused on Friday and Saturday.

The raids at five locations in Dimapur and two in Guwahati, Assam, led to the recovery of incriminating documents and articles. These revealed that Singson had received a total undue

advantage of ₹1,69,000 from Dey.

Additionally, invoices totalling ₹2,06,200 related to the purchase of electrical and electronic items were seized from the office of the accused proprietor. These items were reportedly bought by Dey in the name of Singson.

Some of the items were found at Singson’s residences in Dimapur and Guwahati and have been seized for investigation purposes, the statement said.

Both arrested persons were produced in local courts in Dimapur and Guwahati on Saturday.