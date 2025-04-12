Boost to Arunachal hydel project as SJVN releases Rs 270 crore land compensation

The Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL), a central PSU, has released ₹269.98 crore as land compensation for the 3,097MW Etalin hydro-electric project in Dibang Valley, a development Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu said “marks a significant step forward” in the construction of one of the largest hydel projects in the country.

During the 8th Meeting of the steering committee of the department of hydro power development chaired by Khandu in Itanagar on Thursday, Raj Kumar Chaudhary, chairman and managing director, SJVN Ltd, informed that land compensation amount has been deposited in the joint account of the deputy commissioner and the DLRSO of Dibang Valley on March 26.

The 3097MW Etalin Hydro-Electric Project was taken over by SJVN Ltd. along with four other stalled hydro projects in Arunachal Pradesh with a total capacity of 5097MW, after signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh on August 12, 2023.

All these projects are located in the Dibang Valley district and will infuse in a combined investment of around ₹60,000 crore.

Chaudhary said in the review meeting that the SJVN was “committed to responsible and inclusive development of Arunachal Pradesh. The release of this compensation amount is a major step in honouring the rights of the local communities while ensuring progress of vital infrastructure projects for the nation”

The Etalin project envisages construction of two dams — one on Dri River and another on Talo (Tangon) River with underground powerhouse complex located just before the confluence of Dri and Talo (Tangon) Rivers near Etalin village.