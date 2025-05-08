BJP-led Assam government to conduct caste census to map indigenous Muslim communities

The BJP-led Assam government has initiated steps to conduct a comprehensive caste census aimed at documenting and distinguishing the state’s indigenous Muslim communities.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the move on X on Tuesday, just ahead of the second phase of panchayat polls in 13 districts where Muslim voters are expected to play a decisive role.

Sarma said: “The indigenous Muslim communities of Assam have long been advocating for a caste-based census to assert their distinct socio-cultural identities.” He added that communities like the Goria, Moria, Deshi, Syed, and Jolha (Julha) Muslims of the Brahmaputra Valley, along with the Kiren and Maimal Muslims of the Barak Valley, have maintained that while Islam is their religion, they also possess unique ethnic, linguistic, and cultural traits that distinguish them from migrant-origin or non-indigenous Muslim populations.

The move aligns with the Centre’s recent announcement that caste-based enumeration will be part of the upcoming decadal census, aimed at better targeting welfare measures for specific sections of society.

In July 2022, the Assam cabinet approved the identification of five Assamese Muslim sub-groups — Goria, Moriya, Jolha, Deshi, and Syed — as “indigenous Assamese Muslim communities,” in line with the recommendations of a government-appointed seven-member sub-committee set up in 2021 to promote their all-round development.

While the move was anticipated, the timing of Sarma’s announcement, just a day before the final phase of the panchayat polls, has drawn some surprise. An observer noted that the census push could have significant electoral implications, given that Assam’s Muslim population stands at 34 per cent, including Bengali-speaking Muslims, who play a critical role in the state’s politics.

Indigenous Muslim communities in Assam, barring the Jolhas, are believed to have settled in the state between the 12th and 17th centuries. The Jolhas, largely comprising tea tribes, were brought to Assam by the British, while the Deshis are mostly converts from local tribes.

The All Assam Minority Students’ Union (AAMSU), a prominent voice for the state’s minorities, had in 2022 welcomed efforts to support these communities but warned against attempts to divide Muslims along linguistic lines. This was seen as a veiled reference to the state’s large Bengali-speaking Muslim population, often viewed as migrants from present-day Bangladesh.

Sarma said these indigenous groups have “preserved distinct traditions, dialects, and historical narratives that are deeply rooted in Assam’s civilisational heritage and cultural landscape.” He added that the proposed caste enumeration is expected to fulfil their long-standing aspiration for formal recognition as distinct communities, separate from broader religious classifications and migrant groups.

The initiative is expected to benefit over 35 lakh people by ensuring better access to healthcare, education, financial inclusion, skill development, women’s empowerment and the preservation of cultural identity.