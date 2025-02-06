Bangladesh assistant high commission in Agartala resumes visa services after two month gap

The Bangladesh assistant high commission in Agartala resumed visa and consular services after a gap of over two months on Wednesday.

A commission staff told The Telegraph that they received around 120 visa applications on the first day.

“We expect the number of visa applications to go up because today was only the first day. Everything was fine during the day,” he said.

The commission had on Tuesday issued a notice announcing the resumption of services, which were suspended on December 3 owing to security reasons a day after a group protesting the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Dhaka breached the mission’s premises.

“All visa and consular services of the Bangladesh assistant high commission will resume on February 5. This is for intimation of all visa and consular service seekers,” the notice signed by the first secretary of the Bangladesh assistant high commissioner’s office, Md Al Amin, had said.

Applicants told the local media that they were happy with the resumption of services with a girl saying she had applied for a year-long visa to meet her uncle. A woman said she wanted to visit her ancestral home in the neighbouring country. Everything passed off smoothly, the applicants said.

Tripura shares an 856km border with Bangladesh with people on either side having close social and economic ties. But the unrest in the neighbouring country, especially targeting minorities following the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina government in August last year, had caused unease in Tripura. There were also protests in Assam over the attacks on minorities.