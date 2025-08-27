Assam’s Tezpur University names international hostel after Nelson Mandela

Tezpur University, a central varsity in Assam’s Sonitpur district, has named a newly built hostel for international students after anti-apartheid icon and South Africa’s first Black president, Nelson Mandela.

The two-storey Nelson Mandela International Hostel was inaugurated on Monday by vice-chancellor professor Shambhu Nath Singh to “accommodate the rising number” of international students. Dedicated exclusively for them, the hostel is intended as a symbol of inclusivity and cross-cultural harmony, the university said in a statement on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mandela, who died in 2013 at the age of 95, spent 27 years in prison for his fight against apartheid and is remembered as a global figure of peace, justice and equality.

Professor Singh said the hostel would not only provide quality living space but also promote diversity and international collaboration, reinforcing Tezpur University’s position as a destination for global education.

Currently, the varsity hosts students from 22 countries, including Eswatini, Ethiopia, Turkmenistan, Bangladesh, Malawi, Botswana, Togo, Gambia, Kenya, Burkina Faso, Lesotho, Mongolia, Bhutan, Lithuania, Nepal, Sudan, Zambia, Tanzania, Uganda, Republic of Korea, Nigeria and Mozambique. One student from Lithuania is pursuing a PhD in Hindi.

The first phase of the hostel offers 44 single-seater rooms designed for comfort and privacy. Future expansion will raise capacity to 140 students and add facilities like an Activity Centre and Library.

International students are enrolled through the ICCR portal, Study in India (SII), Tezpur University Entrance Examination (TUEE), and the Direct Admission of Students Abroad (DASA) scheme.

Tezpur University currently has 52 international students. On Monday, the Vice-Chancellor also inaugurated Lavanya, a unisex salon on campus to enhance lifestyle amenities for students and staff.