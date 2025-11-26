MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 26 November 2025

Assam introduces polygamy ban bill proposing jail term and penalties for violations

The draft law extends to residents marrying outside the state and empowers police action while also proposing penalties for concealing such marriages and compensation for affected women

Umanand Jaiswal Published 26.11.25, 06:43 AM
Assam Legislative Assembly.

Assam Legislative Assembly. File picture

The Assam government on Tuesday tabled a bill seeking to ban polygamy in the state, proposing a maximum punishment of seven years’ imprisonment for violations.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma introduced the Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025, on the first day of the winter session of the Assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assam has been governed by a BJP-led government since 2016. The cabinet had cleared the bill on November 9 to prohibit and eliminate polygamy across the state, excluding areas under the Sixth Schedule.

The draft legislation extends to residents of Assam even if they marry outside the state. It states that any person ordinarily residing in Assam before the act’s commencement, who “willingly and knowingly” enters into a polygamous marriage outside the state thereafter, will also be punishable under its provisions.

The bill further proposes action against those who “wilfully” hide, neglect or delay reporting such marriages, making them liable under the same sections as the primary accused.

The legislation empowers police to intervene and prevent any such marriage from taking place and provides for a mechanism to compensate affected women, noting that victims of polygamous marriages often suffer “immense pain and hardship”.

RELATED TOPICS

Polygamy Assam Government Assam Assembly
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

BLO deaths in Bengal: Between the digital divide and the deep blue SIR

Families of the two booth-level officers who died by suicide cite ‘inhuman’ work pressure, poll officials across the state share obstacles they face to register voters
Chief minister Mamata Banerjee at a rally in Bangaon, West Bengal, 25 November, 2025
Quote left Quote right

If EC is genuinely transparent, why is it scared to face just 10 MPs?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT