Assam University clerk arrested in molestation case

A clerk working in the Assam University was arrested on Sunday morning for his alleged involvement in a sexual harassment case.

Police said that the accused Faruque Ahmed, 57, a lower division clerk in the univarsity, was apprehended from Silchar following the registration of an FIR by the aunt of a 14-year-old who was allegedly molested on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahmed is married with children and was evading arrest after a varsity housekeeping staff lodged the complaint that her minor niece was allegedly molested by the accused in the varsity’s law department on Friday morning.

The police has booked Ahmed under Sections 75(2)/351(2) of the BNS, along with Section 12 of Pocso Act dealing with criminal intimidation and sexual harrasment of a child. The Pocso section carries a jail term of three years, if convicted.

The university, located near Silchar town in Upper Assam, had on Saturday placed Ahmed under suspension for his alleged involvement in the sexual harassment case.

The order of suspension said the head of the department of law had on Friday afternoon submitted a report on sexual harassment allegedly involving Ahmed.

“Now therefore, the competent authority... hereby places Mr Faruque Ahmed under suspension for a period of 90 days with immediate effect... during this period... Ahmed shall not leave the headquarters without obtaining prior permission of the competent authority,” the suspension order issued by the varsity registrarDr P K Nath said.