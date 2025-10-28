Assam to table anti-polygamy bill, proposes seven-year jail for second marriage offence

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that the Assam government will table a bill in the state Assembly on November 25 to end polygamy, proposing a jail term of seven years for those marrying illegally for the second time.

Sarma made the announcement here while launching the second phase of the Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina scheme aimed at empowering girl students in the state.

The chief minister had on several occasions this month revealed the tabling of the anti-polygamy bill in the Assembly session to be held next month, but he announced the date only on Monday.

Sarma said: “This time we have taken a decision in Assam that a person who marries more than once will have to spend seven years in jail irrespective of his religion.”

He added: “There is no other option (seven years in jail). Your religion may give you the permission, but Himanta Biswa Sarma and the BJP government will not allow second or third marriage. We will protect the dignity of women, the dignity of girls till the end in Assam.”

Later, he told reporters that the bill will be tabled on November 25, the first day of the winter session of the Assembly.

If the bill is passed by the Assembly, Assam will join Uttarakhand in banning polygamy. Uttarakhand was the first state to have banned polygamy last year.

Addressing a government event in Lakhipur under Cachar district last week, Sarma had dwelt on the government’s efforts to eliminate child marriage and plans to introduce the bill “to end polygamy and protect the rights and status of women”.

The government has arrested about 8,000 persons within two years in child marriage cases.

He had also said parents of the accused in “love-jihad” cases will also face arrest under the proposed bill to check “love jihad”.

Assam goes to the polls in 2026.