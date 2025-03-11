Assam to have its own satellite, talks with Isro on: Budget push for high-tech cancer care

Assam is set to have its own state-centric satellite, with chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announcing on Monday that preliminary discussions have begun with Isro for this “first-of-its-kind initiative” in the country.

State finance minister Ajanta Neog, presenting her fifth consecutive budget in the Assembly on Monday, unveiled the ambitious proposal.

“In collaboration with IN-SPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre) under the department of space, government of India, we plan to launch our own satellite, ASSAMSAT, to ensure a continuous and reliable flow of data for implementing critical socio-economic projects,” she said in her budget speech.

IN-SPACe is an independent nodal agency under the Department of Space that facilitates space activities and allows non-government private entities (NGPEs) to use department-owned facilities, besides prioritising the launch manifest, according to Isro’s website.

Neog said the satellite would provide dedicated services for agriculture, disaster management, infrastructure development, border monitoring, and police operations.

“We will also inspire college students in Assam by involving them in building experimental satellites with support from IN-SPACe and Isro,” she added.

Later, addressing a press conference with Neog, Sarma said the state would launch the satellite in association with Isro.

“This will not orbit the world or the entire country but will be state-centric. We will be able to monitor our borders and receive flood data three months in advance. Assam will be the first state in India to have its own satellite,” Sarma said, estimating the project cost at ₹500 crore.

To illustrate the satellite’s necessity, Sarma referred to the rat-hole mining tragedy in Umrangshu.

“It took us 45 days to obtain satellite data on illegal rat-hole mining permitted by the previous Congress government. We had to rely on satellite images from the day of the mishap. Without that, we wouldn’t have had the data!

“If we have a satellite within Assam’s boundaries, passing over South Salmara-Mankachar and other districts daily, we will know about influx (from Bangladesh). We can also forecast floods by analysing water levels in Arunachal Pradesh well in advance. That is why we need our own satellite. Preliminary discussions have begun with Isro, and budgetary provisions have been made,” Sarma said.

Sarma also announced that Assam would become the first state in India to introduce proton therapy, an advanced form of radiation therapy used to treat cancer and certain tumours.

Additionally, like Karnataka, Assam will launch a “Netflix-style” OTT platform to promote and preserve its cultural heritage.

The 2025-26 Assam Budget aims to boost the ruling BJP-led alliance’s popularity ahead of upcoming panchayat and autonomous council elections, as well as next year’s crucial Assembly polls.

The key proposals include ₹2,500 monthly assistance for students and up to ₹25,000 for research scholars. The flagship Orunodoi scheme for women will expand to 37 lakh beneficiaries. Also, masoor dal, sugar, and salt will be provided at subsidised rates.

Around 30,000 employees, whose recruitment process started before 2005, will be moved back to the old pension scheme.

The government will also provide additional financial support during paddy and mustard procurement.