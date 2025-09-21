Assam Police book manager, festival organiser over singer-composer Zubeen Garg’s death

Assam Police on Saturday evening registered a case against two people in connection with singer-composer Zubeen Garg’s death while scuba diving in Singapore on Friday afternoon.

Assam remained in mourning for the second day running, with a spontaneous shutdown observed across the state in the 52-year-old cultural icon’s memory.

Officers said they had registered the case against Shyamkanu Mahanta, organiser of the North East Festival in Singapore where Zubeen was to perform, and Siddharth Sharma, the singer’s manager.

Mahanta and Sharma face charges of criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and causing death by negligence.

The case was registered soon after chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on his X handle that multiple FIRs had been filed against the duo in connection with Zubeen’s death.

Sarma also revealed he had directed state police chief H. Singh “to transfer all the FIRs to the CID and to register a consolidated case for a thorough investigation”.

In another post, Sarma said he had spoken to Singapore high commissioner Simon Wong and requested an inquiry into the circumstances of the singer’s death.

The Assam government declared three days’ state mourning from Saturday.

Zubeen’s body was scheduled to arrive from Delhi on Saturday night, and then taken to his home in Bhagaduttapur, Guwahati.

It was then to be taken to the Sarusajai Stadium, where arrangements are being made for the body to lie in state. People can pay their respects there from 9am to 7pm on Sunday.

Considering Zubeen’s immense popularity, huge gatherings of fans from across the state are expected at Guwahati airport, his home and at the stadium as well as the roads leading to them.

Sources said the FIRs had been filed by Zubeen’s fans at several places, including Morigaon and the singer’s hometown of Jorhat, blaming the duo for his death. Zubeen had not been in the best of health over the past couple of years.

A Morigaon police officer said a lawyer had lodged a complaint accusing Mahanta and Sharma of “criminal conspiracy to murder the singer”.

In Jorhat, a Zubeen fan told reporters the singer had been reluctant to go to Singapore. “Why was due care not taken given his (poor) health?” he asked.

The festival organisers had announced Zubeen’s death on Friday, saying that “while scuba diving (in Singapore), he experienced breathing difficulties” and was “immediately given CPR” and taken to hospital.

In Guwahati, fans continued to hold spontaneous roadside condolence meetings and marches, with people singing his songs.

Zubeen leaves behind a legacy difficult to match, most said. He recorded over 38,000 songs in about 40 languages and stood up for causes he believed in, especially when they involved Assam’s interests. As a man, he was known for his generous nature.

Thousands hit the streets in Jorhat on Saturday evening to pay tribute to him. “We grew up listening to his songs,” said Abhijit Sarma.

Two sites have been short-listed in Jorhat for a Zubeen memorial, a fan said.