Assam: Heavy rain forecast rekindles flood fear in Guwahati, residents urged to stay vigilant

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next three days in Guwahati, rekindling fears of flash floods and landslides among residents still recovering from the recent deluge.

In an afternoon statement, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) flagged the IMD warning of heavy rainfall across Guwahati, urging residents to remain vigilant.

A similar warning on May 31 had led to widespread flash floods and waterlogging across most parts of the city, along with five rain-triggered landslide deaths. Guwahati received its highest-ever May rainfall of 111mm on May 31.

The torrential rain was followed by intense heat over the past week, with temperature rising to 37°C on Friday before a brief spell of rain in the evening brought it down to around 32°C. The humidity level reached 92 per cent during the day. Several places across Assam also experienced record high temperatures this month.

Sunday’s ASDMA statement said: “The weather pattern suggests that thundershower with 75 per cent predictability with heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places in the city today (Sunday) and over the next 2-3 days, which may aggravate water logging, slow vehicular movement, and increase the risk of localised landslides in vulnerable pockets.”

City authorities are monitoring the situation and have placed emergency response systems on alert, the ASDMA added.

Debojit Saikia, a resident of Rukminigaon, said: “The Met forecast brings some relief, but it has also raised the spectre of another round of flooding and waterlogging. We have no choice but to endure this until the state administration comes up with a scientific plan.”

“Unplanned urban growth and encroachment on the hills have led us to this point. Even 10-15 minutes of rain leaves us flooded and scared. The rising temperatures are also affecting day-to-day life,” he added.

The ASDMA referred to recent incidents of landslides and water blockages caused by heavy rainfall and requested Guwahati residents to take precautions and remain vigilant.

“Daily commuters and long-distance travellers are requested to plan their routines accordingly, avoiding unnecessary movement during periods of intense rainfall. Residents in low-lying and hillside areas should stay alert for any signs of flooding or landslides. Residents in vulnerable areas are further advised to keep adequate stock of essential items such as medicines, candles etc.,” the ASDMA said.

Helpline numbers 0361-1070, 0361-1079, and 0361-1077 (DDMA) have been released for those in distress.

People living in the identified landslide-prone vulnerable areas of the city were advised to shift to safe shelters (relief camps) or other safer places of their choice for the next three days.