Assam government unveils a 'comprehensive road map' to tackle artificial floods

The Assam government on Thursday unveiled a “comprehensive road map” to tackle artificial floods, improve urban infrastructure and enhance water management in Guwahati as the Congress staged a protest over irregularities in the purchase of machines used to keep the city’s drains clean.

Highlighting the BJP-led state government’s “systematic approach to resolving the city’s drainage challenges, ensuring a sustainable and flood-resilient future”, cabinet minister Jayanta Malla Baruah stated that desiltation work was already under way and the first phase is targeted for completion by March to prevent flash floods which generally occur during April.

Urging people of Guwahati to actively monitor progress, he encouraged public feedback to ensure accountability. Baruah further said to maintain transparency and efficiency, the government has formed 21 monitoring committees comprising department officials, ward representatives and local citizens. He said a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued to these committees, guiding them on effective monitoring, including contractors, to ensure quality execution.

The ruling BJP had promised to make Guwahati flood free in its poll manifesto for the 2022 GMC polls. Similar promises had been made in the past too, but flash floods remained a major issue with the situation turning grim in some areas. Assam has its Assembly polls in 2026 and this could become a key poll plank if the situation shows no signs of improvement.

Baruah revealed that the town and country planning department has undertaken technical studie, and the government is implementing advanced drainage solutions to channel city waters towards the Brahmaputra. Major drains are being cleaned using super sucker machines, while smaller drains are being manually desilted by the GMC, GMDA and PWD under the committee’s supervision.

Baruah further said, “Work is also in progress in Khanapara region to prevent excess rainwater runoff from Meghalaya from impacting the city. Illegal structures affecting Guwahati’s drainage system will be monitored using satellite imagery, with strict action planned against violations,” he said, reaffirming the government’s commitment to restoring the city’s natural water bodies.

The super sucker machines play a pivotal role in the efficient cleaning of drains, ensuring maintenance of drainage capacity and hygienic disposal of sewage.

The government announced its plan to make the city flood-free while the Opposition Congress staged a protest before the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) against alleged irregularities in the purchase of super suckers by the GMC.