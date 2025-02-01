Assam minister launches dedicated WhatsApp number in bid to redress medicine shortage in hospitals

Assam health minister Ashok Singhal on Friday launched a dedicated WhatsApp number (9864541430) through which patients could inform the authorities about the unavailability of medicines prescribed to them and whether they had to buy them from outside government hospitals.

The move is aimed at tackling complaints of medicine shortage in government health facilities in the state.

Singhal released the number in Silchar after his two-day visit to Barak Valley where he visited several government hospitals in Hailakandi, Sribhumi and Cachar districts since Thursday.

The helpline number was launched to “enhance” transparency and efficiency by allowing the public to report medicine shortages in government hospitals and enabling swift government intervention, an official statement said.

"Singhal urged government doctors to prescribe hospital pharmacy medicines and promote the use of generic alternatives to reduce patient expenses,” the statement added.

Launching the helpline, Singhal said: “During my recent visits to civil hospitals across Assam, I observed that numerous patients complained about non-availability of medicines from hospital pharmacies.”

“To address this, I requested all government doctors to prescribe only generic medicines in the Essential Drug List (EDL) notified for government health centres and hospitals to ensure an uninterrupted supply of medicines so that no patient faces non-availability. A list of available medicines will be displayed at all hospitals,” he added.

Singhal had said in Sribhumi on Thursday that there were allegations that the state government was not maintaining the supply of essential medicines at government hospitals. “On inquiry, it was found that medicines were available but there was a problem in the way their names were written on prescriptions. Within February 15, across government hospitals, there will be a helpline number through which patients can inform us and also share prescriptions if they have to buy medicines from outside. If drugs are prescribed outside the essential drug list, action will be taken against the doctor,” Singhal had said.

An official said the use of branded drugs instead of generic drugs, which are available in hospitals, was causing this inconvenience to patients which the health department was trying to check.