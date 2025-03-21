Assam Congress suffers major setback due to candidate withdrawal just before elections

The Assam Congress suffered a major setback in run-up to the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) elections with two of its candidates withdrawing from the race on Wednesday.

Congress candidates – Bhoglal Rabha from Khalihakoth constituency and Hareswatr Boro from Hahim – withdrew from the race on Wednesday, which was the last date for candidature withdrawal, handing the seats over to the Independent nominees.

There were eight withdrawals which resulted in two uncontested wins by two Independents backed by the Joutha Mancha, a conglomerate of Rabha-Hasong organisations.

It is an ally of the BJP, which has already won the Joyramkuchi seat as there was only one candidate in fray – BJP’s Premajuli Rabha.

Election to the 36-member council will be on April 2 with declaration of results two days later. The withdrawal has brought down the Congress’s candidate tally to 30 from 34, while the BJP is contesting three seats, having already won one.

Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah said he has already sought a report from the presidents of Goalpara and Kamrup units.

Borah has also asked R Baruah, Assam Congress’s general secretary (administration), to inquire into the withdrawal and submit a report.

“The focus of the probe will not be on those who withdrew, but on those who recommended them. These withdrawals have been affecting us regularly and we need to check this,” Borah said.

“This is a warning bell... It is important for our party to take precautionary steps while selecting candidates,” a Congress insider said.