Assam CID issues notices over Zubeen Garg’s death in Singapore, summons witnesses

Assam Police's CID on Friday issued notices to people who were present or aware of the events leading to singer Zubeen Garg's death in Singapore, asking them to appear before its officers within 10 days, a senior official said.

He added that the Special Investigating Team (SIT), formed by the CID to probe into Garg's death, continued its searches at the residence of North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta here for the second day.

State Congress president and party’s deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi claimed that negligence led to the death of the cultural icon, and demanded that the investigation process should be a transparent one.

Garg (52) died by drowning in the sea on September 19 in Singapore where he had gone to perform in the North East India Festival. His body was cremated at Kamarkuchi, on the outskirts of Guwahati, with full state honours on September 23.

"Investigation into Garg's death is continuing. Today, we served notices to all persons familiar with the incidents leading to his death. They have to come and give their statements within 10 days," the CID officer, who did not wish to be named, told PTI.

Besides Mahanta's residence, the houses of Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma and musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami were searched on Thursday, the officer said.

Sharma and Goswami were present with the singer when he died.

Along with those accompanying Garg from Guwahati, members of Assamese community residing in Singapore were also present during the drowning incident while the group was on a yacht trip. The non-resident Assamese people have also been brought under the purview of the investigation.

The officer said statements of several artistes and others related to the cultural field were recorded on Friday.

“They had come to the CID office regarding the probe into Garg's death. These statements have been recorded,” he said.

The 10-member SIT is being led by Special DGP M P Gupta.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the state government will recommend a CBI inquiry if the SIT investigation is found to be 'unsatisfactory'.

Meanwhile, the state police rejected claims that internet services in the state will be suspended.

"A fake message claiming that internet services across Assam will be disconnected is being circulated by mischief mongers," it said in posts across various social media platforms.

It added: "Please do not believe or spread such misinformation. Action will be taken against those sharing unverified claims, which hurt the citizens. Stay Alert against Fake News!" The police also cracked the whip on people who had assembled at Dighalipukhuri area of Guwahati under a banner decrying felling of trees in the area for a flyover project, against which Garg had also joined earlier protests.

About six of the people who had gathered at the spot were taken away in police vehicles, though they were not arrested, official sources said.

The All Assam Students’ Union took out candlelight processions across the state, including Guwahati, demanding a complete investigation into the death of the singer-composer.

State Congress chief Gogoi, also demanding a thorough probe, said in a post on X: “There is absolutely no doubt that there has been negligence in the death of late Zubin Garg. In Singapore the health of Zubin Garg was the responsibility of the management and the event organisers. The people of Assam deserve to learn the truth.” He maintained that it was unacceptable that key people named in the case are giving statements to the media before being questioned by the police.

“The police are going after the fans and supporters of Zubin Garg which does not make sense. The judicial process must be transparent,” Gogoi added.

The Congress MP's post came after the fest organiser Mahanta issued multiple statements through social media since the death of Garg. Some of the others also named in the CID case have presented their versions through the media here.

In the latest instance, Garg’s manager Sharma published an ‘open letter’ through Facebook on Friday.

Claiming that he has ‘nothing to hide’, Sharma said, “As soon as there is an assurance of my safety and a fair opportunity to present the facts, I will come to Guwahati and place my side before the SIT and before the people.” Sharma said that he was with Garg during the incident and “tried everything to get him help, and then arranged to bring him home to India”.

Dismissing allegations levied on him, the manager said, “I have never misused his trust or his finances, and I am fully prepared to account for every rupee before the authorities and his family.” He claimed that most of the 38,000 songs recorded by Garg are owned entirely by different music labels and production houses.

“In 2021, he wanted to at least retain ownership of some of his later works, and that is why Zubeen Garg Music LLP was formed. This is the first and only business we ever partnered in,” Sharma said.

“I respect the law, but I am also frightened for my life and for the lives of those around me… Please let the investigation take its course without fear or prejudice,” he added.

